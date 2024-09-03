Egyptian President Sisi to make official visit to Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi will visit Türkiye on Wednesday to co-chair the inaugural meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, according to a statement from the Turkish Communications Directorate, News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency.

Sisi will visit Türkiye at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan."As part of the visit, President Erdoğan and President el-Sisi of Egypt will co-chair the first meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, which was restructured in accordance with the Joint Declaration signed during President Erdoğan’s visit to Cairo on February 14, 2024," the communications office said.All aspects of Türkiye-Egypt relations will be reviewed, and potential steps aimed at further deepening bilateral cooperation will be addressed at the meeting.Besides bilateral relations, views on regional and global issues, particularly Israeli attacks on Gaza and occupied Palestinian territories, will be exchanged during the talks. Various bilateral agreements will also be signed.​​​​​​​

News.Az