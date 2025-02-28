Egypt’s El Dabaa nuclear plant to install first reactor shell by late 2025

"There are certain key events, of checkpoints, in any project. This year’s main goal is to install the reactor shell, its heart, at Unit One. The ceremony will take place roughly at the end of the year," said Alexey Kononenko, who is the vice-president of Atomstroyexport and the director of the El Dabaa NPP construction project, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

In his words, the project is "making progress at a very good pace," with no delays.

"All the necessary decisions are made promptly," he said. "We are totally satisfied with the quality of our cooperation with the Egyptian side. We are working as a team, and we resolve all issues together."