EIA reveals forecast for liquid hydrocarbon production in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) under the Department of Energy has updated its forecast for the average daily production of oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Azerbaijan for 2025–2026, News.az reports, citing EIA’s monthly report.

The average daily oil production in the country in 2025 will be at the level of 570 thousand barrels (the forecast has not changed).

According to EIA’s estimate, this figure will amount to 540 thousand barrels in the following year (the forecast has not changed).

Based on the report, in 2024, the daily production of oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Azerbaijan was 600 thousand barrels.

News.Az