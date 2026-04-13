Eiffel Tower staircase section set for auction in Paris

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A section of the original spiral staircase of the Eiffel Tower is set to be auctioned in Paris on May 21, News.Az reports, citing Le Parisien.

The piece will be sold by the auction house Artcurial and consists of 14 riveted steel steps dating back to the tower’s original construction in 1889.

The item has an estimated value of between €120,000 ($140,000) and €150,000 ($175,000) and has been held in a private collection for more than 40 years.

The staircase was designed under engineer Gustave Eiffel and originally connected the second and third levels of the iconic monument, the Eiffel Tower.

It was dismantled in 1983 during modernization works, when 20 sections were auctioned and later dispersed to collectors around the world.

According to Artcurial, previous auctions of similar sections have seen strong demand, with some pieces selling for over €200,000 in recent years.

The auction house also noted early interest in the upcoming sale from international collectors.

News.Az