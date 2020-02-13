Yandex metrika counter

Eight died in car accident in Russia's Pskov region

  • Region
  • Share
Eight died in car accident in Russia's Pskov region

Eight people died in Russia’s Pskov Region in a major road accident, which involved a minibus and a truck, the Russian Emergencies Ministry said.

"At 00:29, a car accident involving a Mercedes minibus and a Volvo truck occurred at the 475th kilometer of the Federal Highway R23 near the village of Rudo in the Pustoshkinsky District […] The accident left 10 victims, including eight fatalities," Sputnik cited the ministry as saying.

According to Svetlana Vasilkova, the head of the Pustoshkinsky District - the region where the accident occurred - all eight people were identified as Ukrainian citizens.

"Police say that all 8 dead people are citizens of Ukraine", Vasilkova said, adding that one of the injured people was also a Ukrainian citizen, while another one a citizen of Belarus.

There has been no information given about the cause of the deadly road accident. Local authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      