Eight died in car accident in Russia's Pskov region

Eight people died in Russia’s Pskov Region in a major road accident, which involved a minibus and a truck, the Russian Emergencies Ministry said.

"At 00:29, a car accident involving a Mercedes minibus and a Volvo truck occurred at the 475th kilometer of the Federal Highway R23 near the village of Rudo in the Pustoshkinsky District […] The accident left 10 victims, including eight fatalities," Sputnik cited the ministry as saying.



According to Svetlana Vasilkova, the head of the Pustoshkinsky District - the region where the accident occurred - all eight people were identified as Ukrainian citizens.

"Police say that all 8 dead people are citizens of Ukraine", Vasilkova said, adding that one of the injured people was also a Ukrainian citizen, while another one a citizen of Belarus.



There has been no information given about the cause of the deadly road accident. Local authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

