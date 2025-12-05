Elchin Amirbayov updates on Azerbaijan-Armenia peace

+ ↺ − 16 px

Elchin Amirbayov, Azerbaijani Presidential Representative on Special Assignments, met on Friday with Paul Dziatkowiec, Director of the Mediation and Peace Support Group at the Geneva Centre for Security Policy (GCSP), to discuss potential ways the GCSP could support post-conflict peacebuilding in the region.

Amirbayov highlighted the humanitarian dialogue carried out over the past two years with GCSP support, which brought together Azerbaijani and Armenian think tanks and civil society representatives, News.Az reports, citing Report. He praised joint events, reciprocal visits, and reports prepared by economic experts on the benefits of peace as key steps in preparing both populations for long-term reconciliation and continued cooperation.

During his visit, Amirbayov also held a press briefing at the United Nations Office in Geneva. He addressed the current state and prospects of the Azerbaijan–Armenia peace process, Azerbaijan’s efforts to strengthen regional peace and development, dialogue initiatives to build mutual trust between civil societies, the landmine problem, destruction of cultural heritage during the occupation, and the importance of opening transport links in the South Caucasus to expand the Middle Corridor.

He also answered numerous questions from journalists on these topics.

