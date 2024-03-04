Elchin Amirbayov: Zangezur corridor could serve important confidence and peace-building tool between Armenia and Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The Zangezur corridor could serve as an important confidence and peace-building tool between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” said Ambassador Elchin Amirbayov, the Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on special assignments, as he addressed the “New Dynamics in Cooperation in Eurasia” panel held as part of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, News.Az reports.

“A clear example of that is the project of the Zangezur corridor that would not only link Armenia to Azerbaijan and put an end to Armenia’s isolation in the region, but would also benefit all countries in the region including Russia, Türkiye and Iran.

It could also be an alternative route for the existing Middle Corridor and could further improve Eurasian transportation connectivity.

We hope that Armenia, which for more than three years has been delaying and actually blocking the reopening of this transportation link, would realize all the benefits for itself and put itself back on the regional connectivity map. Otherwise, the so-much-talked about ‘crossroads’ is doomed to remain a regional ‘dead-end’,” Elchin Amirbayov underlined.

News.Az