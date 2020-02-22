Election results at 73 polling stations canceled - LIST

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan has announced the number of polling stations whose results in connection with the parliamentary elections were considered invalid.

The outcomes of 73 polling stations in 21 constituencies have been abolished so far, Report informs.

The CEC adopted the decisions on 70 and the district election commission on the remaining three.

However, the cancellations in the constituencies did not cause any changes in leading candidates at the polling stations. The initial results of the CEC for 21 electoral districts remained the same.

On February 13, the CEC passed a decision to annul the election results in four constituencies.

The list of constituencies for which the results were canceled:

Imishli-Beylagan constituency No. 80 – leading candidate Chingiz Ganizade

Lankaran village constituency No. 74 - leading candidate Hadi Rajabli

Khatai district Third constituency No. 35 – leading candidate Rauf Arifoglu

Khatai district Third constituency No. 33 - leading candidate Huseynbala Miralamov.

News.Az

