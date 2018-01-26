Yandex metrika counter

Elman Babayev: Opinion that pensions in Armenia higher than in Azerbaijan far from reality

Elman Babayev: Opinion that pensions in Armenia higher than in Azerbaijan far from reality

“The opinion voiced by head of Armenian Central Bank that level of pensions in the country is higher than in Georgia and Azerbaijan far from reality.”

According to Report, the due statement came from Elman Babayev, the head of public relations section at the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan.
 
He said it is nothing but useless attempt to create positive opinion about social situation in Armenia, which gradually deteriorates and experience profound crisis in all areas:
 
“In order to see that clearly, it’s suffice to look at figures about average monthly pension amount in CIS countries for 2017 year, released by Moscow-based Association of Pension and Social Funds.
 
Average monthly pension amounts for CIS countries in 2017 as shown below: 
 
Country         Average monthly pension amount (in US $)
 
Azerbaijan     126,69
 
Armenia         78,52
 
Belarus          154,43
 
Georgia          54,27
 
Kazakhstan    201,45
 
Kyrgyzstan     73,17
 
Moldova         82,07
 
Russia           214,95
 
Tajikistan        31,03
 
Ukraine          72,98
 
