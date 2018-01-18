Elmar Mammadyarov commented on meeting on Nagorno Karabakh in Krakow

+ ↺ − 16 px

Responding to media questions about the results of Krakow's meeting, Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said:

Negotiations on the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict held in Krakow lasted about 6 hours. First, I met with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office. Then we met with Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian with the participation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and Personal Representative of the Chairman-in-Office. Following this, one-on-one meetings at the level of Azerbaijani and Armenian Foreign Ministers took place. After the one-on-one meeting, I again met with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office.

During the meeting, the co-chairs propounded a number of creative ideas about the settlement of the conflict. The co-chairs will visit the region in early February to continue discussions on these ideas. In principle, the meetings were held in a positive way. The general approach is that negotiations should be continued in more intensive, substantial and logical way in order to achieve progress in the conflict settlement and to ensure peace and stability in the region.

News.Az

