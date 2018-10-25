Elmar Mammadyarov meets Deputy Director General of UNESCO Xing Qu on the margins of the VI Baku Humanitarian Forum

Minister Mammadyarov highly praised UNESCO’s role in the development of science, education and intercultural dialogue and stressed the successful cooperation of

Conveying the best regards of the Director-General Audrey Azoulay, the Deputy Director General underlined the importance given by UNESCO to the Baku Humanitarian Forum. He referred with satisfaction to the high-level cooperation between UNESCO and Azerbaijan and the projects implemented by both sides.

The sides underlined the significant role of the World Heritage Conference to be organized next year in Azerbaijan in the further development of relations. Both sides stressed the importance of increasing the efforts for the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals.

The sides also had an exchange of views over other issues of mutual interest.

