Elmar Mammadyarov meets Foreign Minister of Georgia David Zalkaliani

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the sidelines of the Seventh Trilateral Meeting of Foreign Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Georgia and the Republic of Turkey held in Istanbul, Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with his Georgian counterpart, Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani.

The Ministers highlighted the importance of the meetings traditionally held in the trilateral format in terms of the development of cooperation relations between the countries in the region.



The Ministers underlined the importance of further strengthening the cooperation based on the strategic partnership and good neighborliness and emphasized that the existing conflicts in South Caucasus region undermine peace, security, stability, and economic development, thus status quo is neither sustainable nor acceptable. To this end, the Ministers reiterated the support to each other's territorial integrity and sovereignty within internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan and Georgia in accordance with the norms and principles of international law.



Exchanging their views on the significant projects implemented in the region the Ministers stressed their confidence that the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, inaugurated on 30 October 2017 will contribute greatly to the economic development of the region.



Furthermore, the sides exchanged their views over the agenda of bilateral cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, energy, as well as other regional issues of mutual interest.

News.Az

News.Az