Elmar Mammadyarov meets Maldives Foreign Minister
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov has received the Foreign Minister of Maldives Ahmed Soreer.
During the meeting the sides touched upon bilateral relations, tourism cooperation, development of business ties and Baku's bid for hosting Export 2025, the Foreign Ministry reports.
