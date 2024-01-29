Yandex metrika counter

Elnur Soltanov appointed as Chief Executive Officer of COP29

Elnur Soltanov has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of COP29 Azerbaijan, COP29 said on its official X account, News.az reports.

Elnur Soltanov taught at Texas Tech University, Slippery Rock University, and Truman State University in 2004-2009. He also worked as a researcher at the Center for Eurasian Strategic Studies in Türkiye in 2000-2003 and then completed his Ph.D. in Political Science at Texas Tech University (2009), USA, in 2003-2009.

Soltanov worked at ADA University as Senior Teacher, Director of the Caspian Energy and Environment Center and Dean of the School of Public and International Affairs in 2009-2018. Since 2018, he has served as Deputy Minister of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, responsible for renewable energy and energy efficiency issues.


