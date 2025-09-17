Elon Musk congratulates Indian businessman on receiving ‘India Inc’s first Tesla’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded on X (formerly Twitter) after Inox Group Executive Director Siddharth Jain became the first Indian businessman to take delivery of a Tesla following the company’s launch in India in July.





Jain shared a photo of himself with the car, announcing it as “India Inc’s first Tesla” and tagging Musk. “This one’s for you Elon Musk!!! I am beyond thrilled to receive India Inc’s 1st Tesla! I have been waiting for this moment ever since I visited the Tesla Fremont factory in 2017. Dreams do come true!” he wrote, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Musk replied with a simple yet celebratory message: “Congrats!” The post quickly went viral on X, amassing nearly 5 million views within hours.

While Jain is the first corporate buyer of a Tesla in India, he is not the first individual owner. Earlier this month, Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik became the first private customer to acquire a Model Y Tesla.

Tesla officially entered the Indian market with the launch of the Model Y, starting at ₹60 lakh (around $70,000). Following the Mumbai showroom in July, Tesla opened a second outlet in Delhi’s Aerocity in August. The company currently offers two variants of the Model Y in India: a rear-wheel drive at ₹60.1 lakh and a long-range version at ₹67.8 lakh. These prices are significantly higher than in other markets due to India’s import tariffs, compared with ₹38.6 lakh in the US, ₹30.5 lakh in China, and ₹46 lakh in Germany.

Since its launch in mid-July, Tesla has received orders for just over 600 cars in India, below the company’s initial expectations, according to Bloomberg News. Online, Tesla enthusiasts and potential buyers expressed excitement over Musk’s engagement with the Indian market and urged the company to consider local manufacturing to make cars more affordable.

News.Az