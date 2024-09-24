Elon Musk loses lawsuit against Twitter employee

+ ↺ − 16 px

Elon Musk lost a legal fight over unpaid severance to a former Twitter employee who was laid off when he took over the social media platform in 2022, News.Az reports citing Gazeta.Ru .

The resolution of the dispute, which was handled through arbitration, comes almost two years after Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion and promptly fired over half of the staff.The arbitration tribunal decided that the plaintiff “will receive a full severance package.” According to the lawyer, such a decision could help other employees of the company who did not receive severance packages. Another 15 similar cases have been heard in arbitration, and more satisfactory decisions are expected in the next couple of months.In 2022, Musk completed the acquisition of Twitter for $44 billion and fired more than half of the social network's employees. As a result, the company's headcount was reduced from 7.5 thousand people to about 2 thousand people. Former employees of Company X have filed about 2.2 thousand arbitration claims against Musk for failure to pay benefits after termination.

News.Az