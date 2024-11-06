Elon Musk to spend election night with Donald Trump

+ ↺ − 16 px

Elon Musk, the world's richest man, is to spend election night with Donald Trump in Florida, according to the BBC 's US partner CBS, News.az reports.

Mr Musk, the owner of Tesla and X, has been aggressively campaigning for the Republican candidate in swing states across the country.Trump's campaign is hosting watch parties including at his Mar-a-Lago home and also Palm Beach Convention Center for thousands of supporters.Mr Musk will attend the Mar-a Lago event to watch results come in with Trump and other guests, he said on X/Twitter.Trump has said the campaign expects 4,000 to 5,000 people at the convention centre on Tuesday night.Mr Musk's Trump-supporting political action committee - America PAC - has already spent more than $119m (£91.6m) this election cycle.He announced his support for the former president earlier this year, despite saying in 2022 that "it's time for Trump to hang up his hat and sail into the sunset".Elsewhere, Steve Bannon, former chief strategist of the Trump White House, plans to hold an election watch party tonight at the Willard Hotel - the five-star Washington DC hotel that served as the "command centre" for Trump loyalists seeking to overturn the 2020 election results.Bannon, was released from federal prison one week ago, after serving four months behind bars for contempt of the US Congress.Kamala Harris will spend election night at Howard University, her alma mater and a historically black university in Washington DC.President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill will watch election results in the White House with long-time aides and senior White House staff.

