Elon Musk's online speech at International Astronautical Congress in Baku tops 40 million views

The online speech by Founder of Space X Elon Musk at the 74th International Astronautical Congress in Baku has been viewed more than 40 million times, News.Az reports. 

The five-day agenda of the 74th International Astronautical Congress included 423 interactive presentations, 168 technical, 7 plenary sessions and 20 global networking forums, according to Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

The event featured a wide range of topics such as space exploration, advancements in space-based navigation systems, services and applications. For the first time, round tables were held with representatives from the USA and Africa at the Baku Congress.


