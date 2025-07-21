Elon Musk’s X blasts French criminal probe, calls it ‘politically motivated’

+ ↺ − 16 px



Elon Musk’s social media platform X has criticized a French criminal investigation into alleged algorithm manipulation, describing the probe as “politically motivated” and a threat to free speech.

French prosecutors are investigating claims that X’s recommendation system spreads harmful and manipulative political content, News.Az reports, citing Politico.

X confirmed that French authorities requested access to its algorithm and user data for expert analysis, but the company refused, citing concerns about the impartiality of the appointed experts, including academic David Chavalarias and researcher Maziyar Panahi. The platform, under scrutiny from EU regulators for alleged Digital Services Act violations, firmly denies any claims of foreign interference or unlawful manipulation.

