Embassies of European countries in Azerbaijan lower flags to half-mast in support of Türkiye

Embassies of European countries in Azerbaijan lower flags to half-mast in support of Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

Embassies of some European countries in Azerbaijan have lowered their flags to half-staff to commemorate the earthquake victims in Türkiye, German Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ralf Horlemann said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

The ambassador declared solidarity with Türkiye and the Turkish people at this difficult time.

News.Az