Embassy: “Azerbaijanis evacuated from China are in quarantine”

He stated that the employees of Embassy contact with the Turkish Health Ministry and chief physician of the hospital named after Zekai Tahir Burak regularly every day.

“The quarantine period of the six Azerbaijani citizens will expiry on February 15. The health condition of Azerbaijani citizens is normal. According to the information we received from the hospital, they will be re-examined on Friday and some medical tests will be taken again. Depending on the opinion of the doctors and the results of medical tests, they are expected to be discharged from the hospital on Friday or Saturday,” E. Suleymanli stated.

Note that a military cargo plane arrived in Ankara carrying Turkish citizens who were evacuated from Wuhan, the Chinese city at the center of a deadly coronavirus outbreak. The Turkish Armed Forces' A400M-type aircraft departed from Wuhan on Saturday airlifting 42 people, including 32 Turks and 6 people from Azerbaijan, 4 from Albania and Georgia.

Turkey’s Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said the people evacuated from China’s Wuhan province to Turkey tested negative for coronavirus.

The crew and medical personnel of the plane have already been discharged.

