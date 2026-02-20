Embassy: Protesters attacked targeting the Presidential vehicle

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Embassy in the United States said protesters carried out provocative actions targeting the presidential motorcade during President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Washington, D.C., on February 19.

According to the embassy’s statement, the incident occurred outside the Waldorf Astoria Washington DC, where Aliyev was attending the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace. As the presidential motorcade approached the hotel, a group of protesters allegedly attempted to breach the secured area and carried out hostile actions against the president’s vehicle, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan’s Embassy in the United States.

The embassy said the group also used offensive and indecent language directed at Azerbaijan’s leadership. In response, the Presidential Security Service intervened immediately, noting that any attempt to obstruct or physically interfere with a protected motorcade carrying a head of state constitutes a serious security threat.

The statement emphasized that the security response was aimed solely at ensuring the safety of the president and those involved. It also noted that, according to a public statement by the United States Secret Service, the hotel area was included within the official security perimeter.

The embassy rejected what it described as attempts to mischaracterize the incident or spread unverified claims about the security measures taken. It stressed that Azerbaijani security personnel operate in strict coordination with host country authorities during official visits.

The statement concluded by urging responsible reporting and caution against drawing conclusions based on unconfirmed information.

News.Az