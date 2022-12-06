Emergency power shutdowns in Ukraine after attacks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine is switching to emergency shutdowns to stabilise its power grid after a fresh wave of Russian missile attacks hit the country on Monday, News.az reports citing UNIAN.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said many regions were affected, and officials said half of the Kyiv region would go without electricity in the coming days.

Four people were killed in Monday's attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure.

And overnight more missiles hit critical facilities near the southern city of Zaporizhzhia, officials said.

In a separate development on Tuesday, the governor of Russia's Kursk region said a drone attack on an airfield set an oil storage tank alight. Videos showed fierce flames and dense black smoke billowing from the site.

That came after a series of explosions at two military airfields deep inside Russia on Monday, which Moscow blamed on Ukrainian drones.

News.Az