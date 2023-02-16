Emine Erdogan expresses gratitude to First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva and Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Emine Erdogan, the wife of President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has thanked Azerbaijan and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for the support to eliminate the consequences of the earthquake, News.az reports.

“We will not forget our Azerbaijani brothers who said: “Your grief is our grief”. I would like to express my gratitude to Azerbaijan and my dear friend Mehriban Aliyeva, who have been with us with search and rescue teams, and humanitarian aid planes since the first day,” Emine Erdogan tweeted.





News.Az