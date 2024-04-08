Emir of Qatar sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his confident victory in the extraordinary presidential election, News.az reports.

The letter reads: "Your Excellency,

It pleases me, on the occasion of your re-election for a new term as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, to extend to you my best greetings and congratulations, sincerely wishing for Your Excellency’s personal well-being and happiness and the continued peace and stability of your brotherly country."

News.Az