Emirates resumes limited flights to and from Dubai

Emirates said it will operate more than 100 flights departing from and returning to Dubai on March 5 and 6 after the partial reopening of some regional airspace.

The airline is currently running a reduced flight schedule until further notice to ensure the safe operation of commercial flights, News.Az reports, citing WAM.

An Emirates spokesperson said the flights will help transport passengers to their destinations while also carrying essential cargo, including perishable goods and pharmaceuticals.

The airline added that it will gradually rebuild its full flight schedule depending on airspace availability and the fulfillment of operational requirements.

Emirates stressed that safety remains its top priority and said it is closely monitoring developments and adjusting operations accordingly.

Passengers have been advised to go to the airport only if they hold a confirmed booking and to check the airline’s website and official social media channels for the latest updates.

