Emotional Miley becomes youngest ever Disney Legend

Miley Cyrus has become the youngest-ever star to receive Disney legend status, News.az reports citing BBC .

The singer rose to fame playing Hannah Montana in the Disney Channel series which first aired in 2006 when she was 13.In an emotional speech at fan convention D23 on Sunday, Miley said she was "still proud to have been Hannah Montana".She won her first Grammy earlier this year for Flowers, which was recognised as 2023's record of the year and spent 10 weeks at number one in the UK.The 31-year-old received a standing ovation from the 12,000-strong crowd when she collected her award at the Honda Centre in Anaheim, California, home of Disneyland.She told the audience "a little bit of everything has changed" since her breakout role playing a teenager leading a double life as a pop star "but at the same time nothing has changed at all".

