Encouraging to see development and restoration of Azerbaijan’s Shusha: Co-chairman of Nizami Ganjavi In’l Center

It is encouraging to see the development and restoration of Azerbaijan’s Shusha city, said Ismayil Seragaldin, co-chairman of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

He made the remarks while speaking at an international event on the topic “Reconstruction, Reconciliation and Integration: Energy, Economy, Environment and Equity” in Shusha, News.Az reports.

Seragaldin noted that the restoration of the environment contributes to economic growth.

“Moreover, the potential of green energy will lead the region to sustainable development. This is the third time we have come here. We will also discuss the economy, environment, energy and a number of other topics from various aspects at today's event,” he added.

