Eneolithic-era clay vessels discovered in southern Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ancient clay pottery believed to date back to the Chalcolithic period has been discovered in Azerbaijan’s Jalilabad district, local sources reported on Tuesday.

Residents accidentally found two ancient ceramic vessels along the bank of a river passing through Shatirli village in Jalilabad, News.Az reports, citing Report.

Historian Elshad Amanov said the artifacts are thought to belong to the Eneolithic (Chalcolithic) era, noting that similar pottery samples from the same period have been documented previously.

The discovered items are expected to be handed over to the Jalilabad History and Local Lore Museum for further study and preservation.

News.Az