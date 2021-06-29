England send Germany home in Euro last 16

+ ↺ − 16 px

Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane's second-half goals helped England overcome Germany 2-0 at Wembley on Tuesday, reaching the quarterfinals at the Euro 2020, Xinhua reports.

Both teams changed their formations to improve defense for the eye-catching match in London and the first half ended in a goalless draw with intensive challenges for balls in the middle.

After the interval, England showed more threats in attacking and broke the deadlock in the 75th minute when Luke Shaw's low cross found Raheem Sterling well and the in-form Manchester City forward easily sent the ball into the net from close range.

In the 86th minute, England captain Harry Kane nodded home from close range to nail the win for the Three Lions.

England will face the winners between Sweden and Ukraine in Rome in the quarterfinals.

