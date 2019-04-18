Entrance to Baku Boulevard to be closed amid F1 races

+ ↺ − 16 px

The entrance to the territory of the Baku Boulevard will be closed from April 24 in connection with the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, to be held in Baku on April 26-28, Nigar Arpadarai, head of Marketing and Communications Department of the Baku City Circuit (BCC), told Trend.

She stressed that only those who have tickets for Formula 1 will be able to enter the territory of the boulevard from April 25.

“The entertainment programs will begin on April 25 at the boulevard,” Arpadarai said. "The entrance to the territory of the boulevard will open on April 29."

The Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be held on April 26-28 this year in Baku.

Azerbaijan extended the contract to hold Formula 1 races for another 3 years.

Baku hosted the Formula 1 2018 Azerbaijan Grand Prix race on April 27-29, 2018, which was won by the pilot of the Mercedes AMG F1 team Lewis Hamilton.

The length of the Baku track, where teams compete for the championship, each represented by two drivers, is just over six kilometers. The length of the widest part of the track is 13 meters, and the narrowest width is 7.6 meters between the turns 7 and 8, which are situated along the Icheri Sheher (Inner City).

The Start and Finish lanes are located at the Azadlig Square. Boxes and pit lounges of the Paddock Club are also located here.

News.Az

News.Az