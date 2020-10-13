Entry/exit rectrictions imposed in several cities and villages of Azerbaijan due to coronavirus

Entry/exit rectrictions imposed in several cities and villages of Azerbaijan due to coronavirus

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Cabinet of Ministers has made a change in the decision “About extra measures regarding special quarantine regime” of the Cabinet of Ministers, APA reports.

Based on the decision, during the period of the special quarantine regime, the entry in and exit from Sabirabad City, Javad, Turkadi, Galagayin and Kurkandi villages of Sabirabad region, Sheki City and Kish village is halted except for movement of operative and special-purpose transport facilities, as well as cargo transporting vehicles.

The decision will enter into force from 00:00 a.m. on October 14, 2020.

News.Az





News.Az