Environmental protection in Azerbaijan - use of renewable energy resources (ANALYTICS)

Environmental protection and the development of green energy sources have become increasingly important in Azerbaijan in recent years. The country is taking steps to reduce its environmental footprint and transition toward a more sustainable and green energy sector.

Azerbaijan is one of the countries with high potential for renewable energy sources. Thus, the technical potential of Azerbaijan's onshore renewable energy sources is 135 GW and offshore is 157 GW. The economic potential of renewable energy sources is estimated at 27 GW, including 3 000 MW of wind energy, 23 000 MW of solar energy, 380 MW of bioenergy potential, 520 MW of mountain rivers.

Although it is rich in energy resources and recognized as an energy exporter in the world, the use of renewable energy sources are paid special attention in Azerbaijan. One of the main goals of the energy security policy implemented under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mr. Ilham Aliyev is to strengthen the use of renewable energy sources in the country.

On 12 December 2015, in accordance with the Paris Agreement adopted at the 21st Conference of the Parties, the Republic of Azerbaijan submitted its contributions to the Convention Secretariat determined at the intended national level. As a contribution to global climate change mitigation initiatives, Azerbaijan has set a target to maintain a 35% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 compared to the base year (1990). In November 2021, at the COP26 conference in Glasgow, Azerbaijan adopted a new commitment to reduce emissions by 2050 by 40% as a voluntary commitment and to create a “Netto Zero Emission” Zone in the liberated territories. To achieve these goals, by 2030, the Ministry of Energy has set the main target to increase the share of the installed capacity of renewable energy to 30% in the country's overall energy balance. For this purpose, it is planned to create a total of 1500 MW new generation capacities at the expense of renewables.

On 9 January 2020, implementation agreements were signed on the implementation of pilot projects on renewable energy between the Ministry of Energy and ACWA Power (Saudi Arabia) and Masdar (United Arab Emirates) at the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan. According to the agreements, pilot projects will be implemented for the construction of wind power plants with a capacity of 240 MW with ACWA Power, and for the construction of solar power plants with a capacity of 230 MW with Masdar.

On 30 December 2020, Investment agreement, Power Purchase agreement and Transmission Connection agreement were signed on 240 MW wind power plant between the Ministry of Energy, Azerenergy OJSC and ACWA Power. On 6 April 2021, Investment agreement, Power Purchase agreement and Transmission Connection agreement were signed on 230 MW solar power plant between the Ministry of Energy, Azerenergy OJSC and Masdar of the United Arab Emirates.

On 13 January 2022, the foundations of the Khizi-Absheron Wind Power Plant with a capacity of 240 MW and on 15 March 2022, of 230 MW Garadagh Solar Power Plant were laid. The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended both events.

Azerbaijan has engaged in international cooperation on environmental and energy issues. Collaboration with international organizations and neighboring countries can help facilitate technology transfer and knowledge sharing in the green energy sector.

Azerbaijan's commitment to sustainable development and green energy is a positive step toward a more environmentally friendly and resilient future.

Analytic group of News.az

The article focuses on the theme of "Ecology and environmental protection in Azerbaijan"

The article was published with the support of the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA)





News.Az