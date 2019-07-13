Envoy: French companies interested in co-op with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

French companies are interested in making investments almost in all spheres of Azerbaijan’s economy, French ambassador to Azerbaijan Aurelia Bouchez told report

She made the remarks on the sidelines of the event dedicated to French National Day, Trend reports.

“French investors are mostly interested in such spheres as agriculture, transportation and energy,” said the ambassador.

Bouchez pointed out that France will continue to support Azerbaijan’s aspirations to diversify economy.

News.Az

