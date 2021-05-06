Epidemiological situation in Azerbaijan is under control, TABIB says

Epidemiological situation in Azerbaijan is under control, TABIB says

+ ↺ − 16 px

The epidemiological situation in Azerbaijan is under control, said Yagut Babayeva, Head of the Department of Prevention and Control of Diseases of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB).

Today, the infection rate in the country is approximately 10 percent, Babayeva said at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on Thursday,

“This is a good result and was achieved thanks to the preventive measures taken and compliance with the rules,” she noted.

She stressed that new infections are often detected among people aged 30-59.

“The biggest number of infections in Azerbaijan falls on capital Baku. The situation with the pandemic in Azerbaijan’s districts is stable,” the TABIB official added.

News.Az