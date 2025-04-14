EPL: Newcastle thrashed Manchester United, Chelsea failed to cope with outsiders

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the 32nd round of the English Premier League (EPL), Chelsea hosted outsider Ipswich, and Newcastle hosted Manchester United.

In the first game the visitors were close to a sensation, but the "aristocrats" did not allow this, News.Az reported.

Thus, the first half of the match ended with a confident advantage of the "tractorists": Julio Enciso scored in the 19th minute, and Ben Johnson in the 31st minute. However, in the second half of the match, the hosts restored the status quo, already in the 46th minute, the Congolese defender of "Ipswich" Axel Tuanzebe scored an own goal, and in the 79th minute, Jadon Sancho put an end to the match - 2:2.

Five goals were scored in the Newcastle - Manchester United clash. The teams agreed to a draw in the first half: Sandro Tonali put the Magpies ahead in the 24th minute, and Alejandro Garnacho equalized the score in the 37th minute. In the second half, Newcastle, thanks to goals from Harvey Barnes (49', 64') and Bruno Guimaraes (77'), upset the Red Devils three more times - 4:1.

Thus, after the 32nd round, Chelsea with 54 points equalled Aston Villa in points and rose to 6th place. Ipswich (21 points), which is in 18th place, remained in the same position.

The win lifted Newcastle (56) into the top four ahead of Aston Villa (54), Chelsea (54) and Manchester City (55). The Magpies, who have a game in hand, are one point behind Nottingham Forest and seven points behind Arsenal. Ruben Amorim's side (38) dropped to 14th after Everton's win yesterday.

It should be noted that in other matches of the day, Tottenham lost away to Wolverhampton with a score of 4:2, and Liverpool snatched 3 points from West Ham in the last minutes.

News.Az