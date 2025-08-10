Erdogan: All relevant agencies involved after strong earthquake

+ ↺ − 16 px

In connection with the strong earthquake that occurred in Türkiye, all relevant departments are involved, News.Az informs via Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan official page in network X.

"I wish a speedy recovery to all our citizens who suffered in the earthquake in Balikesir. From the first moment, all our structures were put into action. We are also closely monitoring the situation," he noted.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said that units of the Turkish Disaster Management Agency (AFAD) and other relevant agencies were immediately sent to the disaster area: "Currently, no negative situations have been recorded. We are monitoring the process minute by minute."

It should be noted that several buildings were destroyed as a result of a magnitude 6.1 earthquake in Balikesir province. The natural phenomenon was recorded in the Sindirgi region, the earthquake center was located at a depth of 11 km.

According to local media, Manisa was also hit by two earthquakes measuring 4.6 and 4.3 in magnitude.

News.Az