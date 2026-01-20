Erdogan and NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal share court in Istanbul

The meeting took place on the court at the Turkcell Basketball Development Center, where Erdogan and the 7-foot-1 Hall of Famer posed together, exchanged signed basketballs, and symbolized the growing national passion for basketball in Türkiye, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

The images, shared through official channels and Turkish media, captured a warm exchange in a relaxed yet formal setting, with Erdogan in a tracksuit alongside the towering former center who once ruled the NBA paint.

Also present was Ibrahim Kalın, head of Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MİT), whose appearance underlined the official nature of the encounter, even as the tone remained informal.

No details were released about the substance of the talks.

The venue added context.

Opened in late 2024, the Basketball Development Center is the centerpiece of Türkiye’s push to nurture elite talent, housing training courts, a basketball-focused high school and national team facilities.

Erdogan has repeatedly highlighted sports, and basketball in particular, as a tool for youth engagement and international outreach, backing infrastructure projects and publicly celebrating club and national team successes.

O’Neal’s presence in Türkiye is no longer a novelty.

The four-time NBA champion and 15-time All-Star has built a strong following through frequent visits, especially via his post-retirement career as DJ Diesel.

His performances in Istanbul and Antalya in recent years, coupled with his easy rapport with fans, have made him a familiar figure well beyond the basketball court.

While no official agenda was announced, the setting fueled speculation that the meeting touched on youth sports or cultural cooperation.

O’Neal’s long-standing philanthropic work with young athletes, combined with Türkiye’s investment in basketball development, made the exchange feel more than ceremonial.

Photos from the meeting quickly spread across Turkish media and social platforms, blending pop culture, sport and statecraft in a single frame.