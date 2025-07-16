Shaquille O’Neal slams RGIII over Angel Reese remarks: ‘I’ll punch you in your face

Shaquille O’Neal fiercely defended WNBA star Angel Reese on Tuesday, warning former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III to stop targeting her after he shared a racist edit of her NBA 2K video game cover.

“RGIII, tweet another monkey post about my girl Angel Reese and I’m going to punch you in your fucking face,” O’Neal said on the Off The Record podcast, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Griffin sparked outrage when he amplified the offensive image and reignited claims that Reese “hates” fellow WNBA star Caitlin Clark — a narrative both players have repeatedly denied. Critics noted the original post had little traction before Griffin shared it with his 2.2 million followers.

O’Neal, who mentors Reese and considers himself her protector, blasted Griffin for fueling false drama: “That’s not real hate… This is sports. I’m not supposed to like you [on the court]. Leave those girls alone.”

The Chicago Sky forward, celebrating her first NBA 2K cover, and her mother have also pushed back on Griffin’s remarks.

“I’m her protector. Now pick on me,” O’Neal warned. “You pick on me, I’m going to punch you in your f face.”

