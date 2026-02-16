Erdogan postponed his February 16 visit to the UAE due to Al Nahyan's illness.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan postponed his visit to the UAE, scheduled for February 16, due to the illness of the Emirates' President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

This was stated in a statement by the Turkish leader’s office, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"Our president held a telephone conversation with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He expressed regret over Al Nahyan's health problems and wished him a speedy recovery. Erdogan stated that he had postponed his visit to the UAE due to Al Nahyan's illness and would visit the UAE at a later, more suitable date to be determined," the Turkish leader's office said in a statement.

Erdoğan was scheduled to arrive in the UAE on February 16 for talks with Emirati leaders on current regional and bilateral issues. He is scheduled to visit Ethiopia on February 17.

