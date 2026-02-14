Erdogan to visit UAE and Ethiopia for talks next week

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is scheduled to visit the United Arab Emirates and Ethiopia next week, according to the country’s communications chief, who made the announcement on Saturday.

Erdogan is scheduled to meet on Monday in Abu Dhabi with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, said Burhanettin Duran. Their talks are expected to focus on steps to expand cooperation between Türkiye and the UAE, as well as developments in the region and worldwide, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

On Tuesday the Turkish leader will travel to Addis Ababa at the invitation of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, Duran added.

Several agreements and documents whose negotiations have been completed are expected to be signed during the visits.

