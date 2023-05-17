Erdogan promises supporters ‘bigger victory’ in run-off election
Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has promised his supporters a “bigger victory” when they return to the polls in 12 days’ time in a run-off vote for the country’s top job, News.az reports citing Al-Jazeera.
“Now is the time to crown the success we achieved on May 14 with a bigger victory,” he tweeted on Tuesday. “With Allah’s permission, we will make May 28 the forerunner of the Century of Turkiye.”