Erdogan says Türkiye wishes Syria's march will continue 'without disasters'

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressed key regional issues on Friday, including the ongoing conflict in Syria and the situation in Lebanon.

Erdogan wished that the march of anti-regime forces towards Damascus would continue without accidents or disasters, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media."… Idlib, Hama, Homs, and the target, of course, is Damascus. The opposition's march continues. Our wish is that this march in Syria continues without accidents or disasters," Erdogan told reporters following Friday prayers in Istanbul.The president also expressed frustration over Syria's leadership, saying: "We made a call to (Bashar al) Assad. We said: 'Come, let's determine the future of Syria together.' Unfortunately, we did not receive a positive response to this."Concerning Lebanon, Erdogan highlighted the country's dire circumstances, saying: "Lebanon is in a very difficult situation. Everything is in ruins. There are requests for help. During a time when the world is silent, we will continue our assistance."Calling for unity in Lebanon, the president reaffirmed Ankara’s commitment to supporting the crisis-stricken nation.

