Erdogan slams 'bloodthirsty' terror groups

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday his country would not tolerate terror organizations, which he described as "groups of bloodthirsty murderers and the enemy of Turkey and the Turkish nation", Anadolu reported.

Addressing district governors at the Presidential Palace in the capital Ankara, Erdogan said Turkey had been left alone in its ongoing fight against terrorism.

"The first condition for the success of the struggle against terrorism abroad is to keep our country intact," the president said, adding: "If we cannot provide peace, security and welfare in our own land, we cannot take a step abroad."

He said all terror groups had vowed to destroy the Turkish state. "But we will not tolerate any terrorist organizations," he added.

Erdogan also criticized countries which he accused of changing their stance on fighting Daesh.

"We follow closely those countries that put the struggle with Daesh in first place [but] have turned to almost protecting Daesh," Erdogan said.

The president said all projects which did not consider the historical, religious, ethnic and cultural structure of the region were collapsing one by one.

"Turkey, in all this chaos, is trying to do the best for both itself and its brothers," Erdogan added.

Ankara has been taking steps to crack down on Daesh ever since the terrorist group conducted a string of suicide bombings in Turkey.

The PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- resumed its decades-old armed campaign in July 2015.

Over 1,100 people, including over 800 security personnel and over 300 civilians, have lost their lives in PKK attacks since then.

More than 4,000 security personnel and over 2,000 civilians have also been injured.

