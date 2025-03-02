Erdogan to attend Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline launch ceremony

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar has announced the commissioning dates of the Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline, News.Az informs via A Haber.

According to Bayraktar, work on the Igdir-Nakhchivan pipeline is in its final stage. The minister added that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will also attend the opening ceremony of the gas pipeline, which will be commissioned next week.

The event will also be attended by high-ranking officials of the two countries.

The Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline will diversify Nakhchivan's gas supply. The memorandum of understanding between Azerbaijan and Türkiye on the construction of the gas pipeline was signed on December 15, 2020 in Ankara.

The length of the pipeline from Türkiye's Igdir to the Sadarak district of Azerbaijan is 97.5 kilometers. The length of the Azerbaijani section of the pipeline is 17.5 km, the Turkish section is 80. The pipeline's capacity is 2 million cubic meters of gas per day and 730 million cubic meters per year, which will fully satisfy Nakhchivan's gas needs. Potentially, the pipeline's capacity can be more than doubled.

