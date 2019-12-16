Erdogan to visit Baku for Turkey’s EURO 2020 group matches

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he will visit Baku to watch the group matches of Turkey’s national team in EURO 2020, AzVision.az reports citing Ana

Speaking to journalists, Erdogan announced his intention to watch the two group matches of Turkey’s national team in Baku together with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

“We talked with President Ilham Aliyev about these matches. He invited me to watch these matches in Baku,” the Turkish leader added.

News.Az

