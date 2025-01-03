Erdogan: Türkiye achieves record exports of $262 billion in 2024

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Friday that Türkiye's exports reached a record high of $262 billion in 2023, marking a 2.5% increase year-on-year.

The country's foreign trade deficit, which was at $106.3 billion in 2023, decreased to $82.2 billion, he said during an event in Istanbul, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media. The export-import coverage ratio reached 76.1% in 2024, up 5.5 percentage points on a yearly basis, Erdogan stressed.In December alone, the country's exports rose by 2.2% to $23.5 billion, which is another record level, he added.On Türkiye's gross domestic product (GDP), Erdogan said per capita income in the country, which was at $13,243 in 2023, is expected to exceed $15,000 in 2024 and surpass $17,000 in 2025.He said Türkiye aims to reach 4% growth in 2025 with the support of net exports and fixed capital investments.Türkiye, growing 2.1% in the third quarter, achieved positive growth rates over the last 17 quarters, he recalled.

