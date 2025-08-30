Erdogan: Türkiye’s military strongest in a decade

The Turkish Armed Forces now have greater deterrence capabilities, Erdogan stated at the National Defence University War Colleges Commencement and Flag Handover Ceremony in the capital, Ankara, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

He said that they will continue to support the Turkish Army in terms of personnel, training, equipment, and technological capabilities.

"Just this week, we made very important deliveries at (Turkish defence manufacturer) ASELSAN.

"We have delivered the Steel Dome systems, consisting of 47 vehicles, to our army. At TEKNOFEST Blue Homeland, we witnessed our naval strength up close," he noted.