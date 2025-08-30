Türkiye marks 103rd anniversary of Victory Day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye celebrated the 103rd anniversary of Victory Day on Saturday, honoring the decisive triumph of Turkish forces in the Battle of Dumlupinar, which paved the way for the foundation of the Republic.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described the day as a symbol of the Turkish nation’s determination, heroism, and unwavering commitment to independence. “This glorious day is one of the strongest embodiments of the unprecedented will, faith, and heroism the Turkish nation displayed for independence and the future,” he said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Erdogan emphasized that the “Great Victory,” achieved through the army’s patriotism and the nation’s resolve, broke the chains of occupation, laid the Republic’s foundations, and inspired hope for oppressed nations worldwide. He called Victory Day not just a historic memory but “a guide and source of light” for Türkiye’s future, urging citizens to carry the “independence torch” forward through unity and solidarity.

The president also paid tribute to Turkish Republic founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, his comrades, martyrs, and veterans, congratulating the nation on the occasion.

First Lady Emine Erdogan echoed the sentiment on Turkish social media platform NSosyal: “Happy 103rd anniversary of our Aug. 30 Victory Day, which crowned our War of Independence with glory and honor. I commemorate with mercy our martyrs, especially Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, and remember our veterans with gratitude.”

Victory Day commemorates the final battle against Greek forces in western Anatolia in 1922, fought from August 26 to 30 in today’s Kutahya province. The decisive victory led to the expulsion of all foreign forces and laid the groundwork for the Republic of Türkiye, officially established in 1923.

News.Az