Erdogan urges Turkish people to boycott French brands

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on Turkish people on Monday to boycott French brands amid French President Emmanuel Macron's Islamophobic remarks, Daily Sabah reports.

"It becomes more and more difficult to be a Muslim and live an Islamic lifestyle in Western countries," the president said at an event organized for the Mawlid an-Nabi (the birth of the Prophet Muhammad) in Ankara.

Expressing that Turkey regards Islamophobia as a matter of national security and acts upon it in this respect, Erdogan called on the European Union to take action against this hate crime.

"I believe EU institutions have a major responsibility in tackling Islamophobia. The European Council can no longer ignore Islamophobia," he said.

"European politicians should call on Macron, who leads anti-Muslim hatred in the continent, to stop his policies," he continued.

News.Az